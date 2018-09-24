Soaking Rain on the Way

After a couple of cloudy and cool days, we now bring rain to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, it looks like the rain activity will hold off for the morning commute on Tuesday but by late morning and early afternoon the rain will move in and continue all afternoon and evening. We’ll see a steady moderate rain with pockets of downpours embedded. The showers will taper off overnight but we’re not in the clear yet. A second round of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday. With 1-2″ of total rain between the two days, there is a chance some low lying streets may see some ponding water.

The storms on Wednesday look to arrive in two main waves. While the midday hours won’t be totally dry, the main storm chances will be early and late. After morning storms, we’ll see temperatures hit the upper 70s and it will be very muggy. Those conditions make it perfect for the storms late in the evening could be on the stronger side. The National Weather Service has placed most of New England in a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday – but again the biggest risk for that will be late evening on Wednesday.