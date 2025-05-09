We kick off this Friday morning with cloudy skies, a cool breeze off the ocean and a few patches of drizzle/spot shower. Through the morning, there won’t be a lot of rain, but that will change this afternoon. As wet weather fills in, it’ll be steady to heavy at times this afternoon. Plan on slowdowns on the roads for the evening commute. Winds are onshore too, and as rain settles in, temps will drift from the low to mid 50s early this morning, back into the upper 40s this afternoon.



Showers continue tonight into tomorrow morning with some of the heaviest rain to the northwest of Boston. All said and done, many locations pick up another 1-2″ of rain.



Saturday will see gradual improvements as showers become less numerous by midday and more and more dry patches start showing up in the afternoon. Temps gradually warm to near 60 by mid to late afternoon too.



Sunday looks great for Mother’s Day, with temps in the 60s to near 70. It’ll be bright and a bit breezy too.