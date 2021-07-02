Wake up overnight with those downpours pounding on the rooftop? Yeh, me too. It was quite the noisy night weather-wise at tropical downpours slide across a good chunk of Southern New England. With a quick 1-2″ of rain for many locations, street flooding and standing water was an issue, especially in and around Boston where nearly 3″ of rain has fallen since yesterday afternoon.



Rain this morning tapers to scattered showers midday with a few dry breaks at times possible late this afternoon into the evening. For sure, it’ll be a chillier day as morning temps in the upper 60s will back track to the lower 60s this afternoon.





Low 60s is where we stay tomorrow as record cold high temps are challenged in both Boston and in Worcester. A remarkable turnaround from the record heat we had just a couple of days ago.





Sunday is “the pick” of the weekend, but still not what you’d expect for the 4th. Temps rebound into the upper 60s with some peeks of sun, but we’ll also catch the chance for a few scattered pop-up showers.



Monday is warmer with more sun, mid to upper 70s.