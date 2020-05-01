Soaking Rains to Soaking In The Sun

There’s certainly no lack of wet weather this morning as a soaking rain drenches the area with 0.75-1.50″ of water across much of the area. Winds are gusty out of the southeast too, but not overpowering. However, a few gusts over 40mph are likely along the coast, especially across Southeast Mass. Temps are milder this morning, in the 50s and will warm into the lower 60s for many this afternoon. Rain tapers to scattered showers early this afternoon, with some dry breaks ahead mid to late afternoon.

This storm system will provide a few more scattered showers overnight, then clear on out early tomorrow. That set’s the stage for a nice weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow. Even across the Cape, temps rebound above 60 for many, thanks to a northwest wind. It’ll be breezy, with gusts 20-30mph.

Sunday’s quite mild too, however, we’ll need some patience to climb to near 70 as morning clouds linger through midday before mid to late afternoon sun. Temps hold in the 55-60 range through lunch, then jump to near 70 once some sun breaks out. While a few morning sprinkles or passing shower is possible, much of the day is rain-free.