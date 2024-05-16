The mild air is out as a chilly northeast wind kicks back in and a soaking rain starts the day. The rain has been heavy at times, especially southwest of Boston, where, as of 6am, parts of Bristol County are near 2″ of rain and Rhode Island is pushing 2-4″. The rain will be widespread through this morning, into the midday hours with pockets of heavy rain, especially across Southeast Mass. By mid to late afternoon, the intensity and coverage area of the rain starts to lower, meaning a better evening commute vs. morning commute. All said and done, rain totals will vary quite a bit with some of the lower totals north of Boston (0.5-1.0″) and higher totals across Southeast Mass and RI, where 1-3″ will be more widespread with locally higher totals in RI.

Tomorrow will be a nicer day with some sun returning. It’ll be coolest at the coast, 55-60 there and milder inland, where temps run up in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend forecast features clouds, peeks of sun and cool days with coastal highs in the 50s and inland highs in the low to mid 60s. Many more hours are dry than wet, although with that said, a few spotty showers are possible.

Of course, once we’re past the weekend, the weather turns out great again. Another terrific Tuesday with highs 75-80 ahead? Looks like it.