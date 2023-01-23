After a bit of snow and sleet broke out yesterday afternoon/evening, most locations saw the flip to rain overnight, and that’s where we start this morning, wet. As the day wears on, colder air starts seeping into the storm and that’ll change the rain, back to snow with accumulating snow becoming more and more widespread this afternoon. First, the flip back to snow happens outside 495 by 10am, closer to Boston around lunch, and by mid afternoon across Southeast Mass.

It’s not that snow totals will be impressive, it’s the fact that the burst of snow and the bulk of the snow occurs just before and during the start of the evening commute, allowing for slick travel and slow going. As temps drift back toward 32-33 with the falling snow, I do expect snow to start sticking to the roads too when it comes down heavy enough. With rain preceding the snow, pretreatment won’t be on the roads. Snow tapers off early this evening as will cool off overnight and slush and puddles freeze up.

Snow today will likely stack up to another 3-5″ through the Worcester Hills and a fairly widespread 1-3″ inside 495. Below is the snow map.

The residual snow on the trees across northern Mass, plus some rain, then back to snow, will put more and more weight on tree branches. As that happens, isolated to scattered powers outages are possible.

At the coast, we’ll watch for some minor coastal flooding during high tide around midday.