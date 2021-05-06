Soaking To Sunshine

While it’s been an unsettled stretch of weather of late, the rain has been beneficial. As many towns have picked up 3-6″ of rain north of the Mass Pike over the last 7-8 days, the departure from average has yielded a 2-4″ surplus in that time frame, helping alleviate the ongoing drought. South of the Pike, rainfall has been beneficial, but trends toward average amounts near the south coast.

Now, we shake off the rain and return to some sunshine. Enjoy the day as highs head back into the low to mid 60s. It’ll be a bit breezy this morning with gusts around 20-30mph. Tomorrow looks good too, albeit, a bit cooler at the coast.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the low 60s for Mom. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon/early evening, but the day is not a washout.