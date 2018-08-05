Soaring Heat and Humidity

What a way to kick off a work week. After severe weather ripped through parts of the region Saturday, near 90 degree heat Sunday, now we’ll see heat indices nearing 100 both Monday and Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of southern New England from late Monday morning through Tuesday evening. High temperatures will stretch into the low to mid 90s, paired with dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s will create heat indices near 100°.

With two days under this summer scorcher, be sure to take plenty of water breaks if working outside for an extended period of time and check on your neighbors.

Wednesday high temperatures will try to stretch to near 90, but will not be quite as hot as Monday.

Plus, Wednesday will bring better chances for some afternoon thunderstorms, which should bring some relief to those farther inland. Rain chances increase for Thursday with scattered showers and storms sliding across the region.

Friday clears out with less humidity and high temperatures into the mid 80s, which is much more seasonable for this time of the year. Highs into the mid 80s and under partly sunny skies stick around through next weekend. The only hiccup in next weekend’s forecast will be the possibility of showers/storms late Saturday into early Sunday morning, so we will keep an eye on that as we get closer.

In the meantime, if you’re trying to beat the heat Monday and Tuesday, here’s a look at the beach forecast: