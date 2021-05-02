Soaring into the 70s Today, Nearly Seasonable with Shower Chances through Midweek

For our Sunday, we’ll see some peeks of sun and a warm-up with highs soaring into the low 70s away from the Cape and Islands since winds out of the southwest off the cooler ocean waters will keep temperatures cool (likely in the upper 50s to low 60s).

A disturbance to our north could bring a spot shower later this afternoon, but it looks like it holds off until after sunset, which is great news for any of your outdoor plans. If you’re participating in the virtual 53rd annual Project Bread Walk for Hunger, it will be nice for a walk around your neighborhood or park for a great cause.

Tonight, increasing clouds with scattered showers will dip temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s.

More rain chances will be with us through midweek.

For Monday, the timing is later in the evening and through the overnight as a low passes by overhead. These showers linger into early Tuesday before a few showers pop up Tuesday afternoon.

Another low climbs into southern New England for Wednesday with more widespread rain across the region developing by midday.

These showers will be welcome news to those looking for relief for seasonal allergies, which peak today.

Thursday will be the nicest day out of the work week under mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.