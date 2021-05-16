Soaring Into the 70s With a Spot PM Shower/Storm

Yesterday, under a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures soared well into the 70s, and we’ll see another afternoon with highs into the 70s, but with a chance for some afternoon spotty showers.

Some of these showers could have embedded thunder, so be sure to be weather aware for your afternoon plans and a reminder as we get closer to summer, when thunder roars, go indoors.

For the timing of showers today, it looks to be between 3PM and 7PM.

If you’re heading to Fenway for today’s game, a passing shower is possible, otherwise it should be dry at first pitch with temperatures in the mid-70s.

If you’re heading to Gillette for the New England Revolution game this evening, a shower/storm could be in the vicinity of the stadium around kick-off, then the rest of the game should be dry.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear after midnight with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

We start off Monday mostly sunny before clouds build up through midday and then a chance for some showers and storms pop up through the middle afternoon and into the evening commute (3PM – 7PM).

Tuesday will be dry under partly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 70s.

Wednesday could be our first 80°+ day for Boston and Worcester and the 80s look to stick around through the end of the week and into next weekend.

Aside from a few showers/storms this afternoon and Monday afternoon, our next best chance for showers looks to be Friday afternoon/evening.