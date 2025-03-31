Plenty of fog and patchy drizzle win out early this morning as a warm front is about to push on through. As it does, winds will kick in out of the south, increasing the breeze and increasing the warmth. Temps will jump into the mid 50s to mid 60s with gusts 30-40mph. The warmest air will be northwest of Boston. Fog lifts for many mid to late morning, with just a few isolated showers through the day.

Widespread rain moves back in tonight, with the heaviest between 9pm-3am. About 0.50-1.00″ falls tonight, clearing out around daybreak tomorrow.



Temps trend cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with drier air moving in.

More mild air, but also scattered showers are back Thursday into Friday morning. Right now, it looks like it’ll dry out and be mild, in the 60s, for the home opener.



More wet weather arrives over the weekend, especially on Sunday.