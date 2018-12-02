Soggy and Mild Sunday, Drier Monday

Unseasonably warm for our Sunday, but it comes with a price, with rain showers for most of the day.

The big question everyone is wondering, when will these showers move out?

For those wondering if the Patriots game will be a washout, there is some good news on that note. By kickoff, there will be some showers in the vicinity of Gillette so pack your patience and your poncho to stay dry, but through the first quarter the showers should move out with clouds lingering through the game. Temperatures hover near 50 through the last play.

Overnight, a few showers linger along the southern coastline, while elsewhere dries out with lows in the upper 30s to near 50 south.

Monday features mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will likely be by late morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, before falling into the 40s by mid-afternoon.

A few sprinkles are possible north of the Mass Pike with an approaching cold front.

This front will usher in a bit of wintry chill through the rest of the week. High temperatures from Tuesday through Friday will only stretch into the low to mid 30s before falling into the upper 20s by next Saturday.

We’re keeping an eye on a system just outside the 7-day forecast with the potential for some wintry precipitation by next Monday. In the meantime, stay bundled up through the end of the work week!