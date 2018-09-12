Soggy Midweek Gives Way to Nice Weekend Locally

After a dreary, and gloomy day locally, we’ll still have overcast skies overnight with a few spotty showers. It will be another muggy night with lows only slipping into the 60s.

There’s still a chance for some showers early tomorrow before we finally see some glimpses of sun by the second half of the day with highs near 70. Friday finally brings the return to sunshine for most of the area with highs into the 70s. A nice warm-up under mostly sunny skies fill in for the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory has been posted for the southern-facing beaches for our southern coastline and for the Islands. The Advisory is through Friday night and it’s associated with the swells radiating from Hurricane Florence.

Speaking of Hurricane Florence, the latest track continues to bring the major hurricane at Category 3 strength towards the North Carolina coast through Friday before turning towards South Carolina, where it will weaken to a Category 1 by Saturday.

However, it looks like it will bring at least 24-hours worth of hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge along the immediate coastline, along with flooding rainfall from Wilmington, NC to Myrtle Beach, SC, and the storm doesn’t stop there.

Farther inland, as the storm slows and stalls, we could see some areas reaching at least 8 to 12″ inches of rainfall, including Columbia, SC.

Back here at home, we could see the remnants of Hurricane Florence as early as next Wednesday, but this could change depending on timing and an upcoming cold front to our north.