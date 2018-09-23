Soggy Midweek

After a dry, but cool weekend, rain showers will work into the area for midweek. Monday will be dry and cool with rain arriving after the morning commute on Tuesday… and it sticks around for a while. Plan on a wet day Tuesday and Wednesday as well. With a warm up on Wednesday, we could even see a few rumbles of thunder. As far as rainfall amounts, we’re just looking at a light, steady, all day rain. Most will see an inch to inch and a half total. So unlike with the remnants of Florence, I don’t think flooding is a concern this time around.