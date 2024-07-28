An ocean storm has moved in and is expected to bring soggy weather to the forecast overnight and into the day Monday.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the night, becoming more numerous after midnight.

Showers will start to taper off Monday afternoon, with only an isolated shower expected Monday night.

Winds are also a factor, with gusts upwards of 30mph possible for the outer Cape and Nantucket.

Although these winds aren’t strong, they’ll be enough to churn up waters along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a High Surf Advisory for the coast.

Dangerous rip currents are likely for most of the coastline, so avoid the ocean.

The storm moves out of the area Monday Night, with improving conditions into Tuesday.