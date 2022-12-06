Despite the clouds today, temperatures managed to climb to the 50s across the area this afternoon. The clouds we had today were ahead of rain that is moving in now and will continue to overspread the area this evening. Not only will the rain become more widespread, but it’ll be heavier as well.

After 8pm we will see a steadier rain develop with pockets of downpours during the overnight hours.

The rain we’re seeing will be in waves through the next 24 hours. Meaning it won’t rain steady the entire time but you’ll want to keep the umbrella with you all day tomorrow.

It looks like the rain will be winding down around the evening commute on Wednesday. So while I doubt the commute will be ‘good’ since we’ll have wet pavement, road spray and even a light spotty shower, the steady falling rain (and potentially heavy rain) will be exiting.

If there’s one plus, it’s that we’re not talking a cold rain. Temperatures will return to the 50s again tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts will vary across the area which is expected when you just have pockets of downpours. If you miss most of the downpours you’ll be on the lighter side of things and if you happen to get tagged with a couple back to back you’ll be on the heavier side of things. Most will fall in the 1/2″ to 1″ totals from now until the rain ends Wednesday evening.

Behind these showers is a little wedge of sunshine that will push in for Thursday and Friday. A little nose of high pressure will sneak in before the same area of low pressure bringing these showers, backs back into southern New England this weekend.

By Saturday the low in the Atlantic will back into us and bring us an onshore wind, clouds and drizzle. It’ll mainly affect those of us one the coastline and the farther inland you are the nicer it’ll be. Not that I’d expect blue skies, but essentially less gray skies and more intermittent drizzle (if at all) versus a constant mist all day especially along the South Shore.