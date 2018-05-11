Soggy Saturday, Drier Mother’s Day

Today was a gorgeous end to the work week under plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s region-wide. A system over the midwest is inching closer to New England over the course of the next 12 hours making for a soggy, cool and damp start to the weekend.

Clouds fill in ahead of the rain showers with overnight lows slipping into the 40s, with a few spots into the upper 30s. We will likely need the umbrellas and rain coat as high temperatures will struggle to make it to 50° Saturday with an onshore flow, which will make for a cool breeze.

By the afternoon hours, showers will become scattered, before a few downpours slide into the southern coastline and for the Cape & Islands during the late evening.

One good thing about the rain and the cooler air for Saturday is the pollen count will drop, making it a little easier for those allergy sufferers.

Most of the rain is out of here as the front sinks south, but a few clouds will stick around especially along the southern coast for Mother’s Day on Sunday. With more sunshine peeking through by the mid to late afternoon, high temperatures will flirt into the low to mid 60s, 50s along the immediate coast.

The work week starts off warm and quiet with highs into 70s, then we’re tracking an unsettled and cooler pattern by the latter half of the week, meaning showers and a cool down by Friday with highs struggling to make it to 60. I wouldn’t cancel any of those outdoor plans just yet, but it’s worth to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, here’s a view of the 7-day forecast below: