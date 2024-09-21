Get ready for a wet one today! Across the Cape, southeastern and eastern Massachusetts, the rain will be pretty steady nearly all day long. For central Massachusetts, the rain will be a bit more scattered. Regardless, the vast majority of our area is looking at a gloomy and soggy Saturday. That will keep us cooler in the low to mid 60s, with some spots on the Cape a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times, so I’d go for a raincoat rather than an umbrella.

Tonight, just an isolated shower inland but the rain won’t give up for southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and the islands.

In fact, that rain there may linger all the way into Sunday morning.

For the rest of us Sunday is looking drier but mainly cloudy. Highs will reach the mid 60s with a breeze again.

Looking long term: Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday: cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’s Wednesday night through at least Friday we’ve got our next chances for some wet weather.