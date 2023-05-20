More rain is in the forecast Saturday night as a slow-moving low pressure system continues to produce showers ahead of a cold front.

Scattered showers with occasional downpours will continue through midnight tonight.

Some thunder is also possible, especially past midnight as the cold front moves in.

The front will eventually pushing the low pressure system off shore by Sunday mid-morning, giving way to some sunshine and 70 degree weather by the afternoon.

In total, upwards of 2 inches of rain is possible for most of the area. Here is how much more rain to expect through the overnight…