Soggy Start Saturday

A mild and muggy start to this Friday also features a few, quick moving showers scattered across the area. Showers will be few and far between through midday, then coverage area increases in the rain inland this afternoon, and for all of us tonight. As showers move east and a front slides through, inland temps will drop into the 50s mid to late afternoon, and all of us chill back into the 40s to near 50 tonight. Tonight, a soaking rain settles in with embedded downpours and thunder. The heaviest rain falls from 1-8am Saturday, dousing much of the area with 1 to 1.5″ of rain.

We’ll dry out tomorrow afternoon as highs head for the low to mid 50s. Chilly, but brighter in the afternoon. Sunday looks good as highs head for near 60.