Soggy Start to A Bitter Blast

It’s a soggy start this Monday morning as showers continue to move through our area until midday. Although it won’t be a big storm, a few tenths of an inch or rain will be good enough to create some big puddles in the road and kick up quite a bit of road spray for the morning commute. Rain tapers off mid afternoon and as we dry out for the evening commute, our attention turns to the gusty winds and bitter blast that’ll be heading in.

A wind advisory is in effect this afternoon, into tomorrow morning for gusts 40-50mph.

With the arctic air crashing in tonight, there will be enough instability for a few snow squalls too. Temps drop into the single digits and teens by early tomorrow morning. Factor in the wind, and wind chills will run -5 to -15.

Fortunately, the cold air wont last long. We’ll be back into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Chillier air does move back in Friday – Weekend, but it’ll be dry with highs in the 30s.