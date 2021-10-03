Grab all the rain gear as you walk out the door Monday morning and keep it with you on Tuesday as well!

Showers develop overnight with pockets of heavy rain after midnight. Expect steady rain for the Monday morning and evening commutes. It is cool with highs in the low 60s. It will also be breezy at times along the coast. Overall, we kick off the week wet and cool.

The rain continues on and off Monday night with pockets of heavy rain once again.

Tuesday morning will have a few, lingering showers in the morning but it looks like the heavy stuff is done. You’ll still want the rain gear with mist/drizzle sticking around into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 50s to low 60s.

From Sunday night – Tuesday mid-day most locations will receive about 2.00″ of rain. Some areas could receive a bit more.

The rest of the week is looking great! Skies gradually clear on Wednesday and highs reach into the mid and upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will have mainly sunny skies and temperatures near 70º.