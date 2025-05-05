Wet weather will be a common sight over the next couple of days as waves of showers move through. Today, as the breeze is consistent out of the northeast, it’ll be cool, with temperatures stuck in the lower 50s.





Tonight, into tomorrow, more batches of showers move in. While there will be some dry hours in the mix too, the showers/storms that do form will produce localized downpours at times through tomorrow night. That means many locations pick up a healthy dose of rain, with 1-3″ likely from Boston to Providence, points north and west over the next couple of days. Lower totals are likely across far southeast Mass, where the most breaks in the action will be. Temps tomorrow warm into the 60s.

Some scattered showers/storm are possible Wednesday, but more hours will be dry than wet. Although a spot shower is possible Thursday, much of the day turns out to be dry too.



Rain chances go back up Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Mother’s Day looks nice and dry. Next week looks drier overall.