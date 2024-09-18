Our dry stretch of weather will finally end, but not before we add today to the consecutive dry days list since rain will hold off until after midnight. We’ll end up with 29 days in a row with no measurable rain, just shy of a month and good enough for 4th place on record for most consecutive dry days at any point in the year. While the rain does return tomorrow, for most of us most of your Thursday will be dry. The Cape may have a steady rain in the afternoon, but most of us will just see a spot shower or two, at least during the daylight hours.

By Thursday evening, the rain will pick up in coverage area and intensity. Once the rain starts on Thursday evening, it will rain steadily overnight into Friday morning. Friday looks to be the wettest day of the next few with scattered showers on and off through much of the day.

By Friday evening it’s a slooooow taper off to the showers. But it will take a while for them to move out completely. In fact, it unfortunately looks like we’ll kick off the weekend with a few lingering showers on Saturday before drying out on Sunday. But Saturday isn’t a washout.

While it may not be a washout of a weekend, it certainly won’t be a beautiful one. We’ll have a lot of clouds around both days, a few showers Saturday, temperatures that are more typical of early October and a stiff onshore breeze on top of it… happy fall!

Speaking of the breeze, get used to it. It’s going to pick up tomorrow and we won’t really see the gusty breeze back down until Monday! Of course with an onshore, northeast wind, the strongest will be felt on the coast line, and not quite as bad inland. You’ll still have a noticeable chill to the air with the breeze though even if you’re away from the coast.

So it’ll feel and look like fall this weekend which Mother Nature certainly took note of! Fall officially begins Sunday morning!