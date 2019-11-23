Soggy Sunday

7Weather- Showers move in tonight and will hang around all day Sunday. It will be wet and windy at Gillette.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire from 2-8 AM Sunday.

Temperatures will be right around freezing as rain moves in. Light freezing rain could lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures begin to rise above freezing between 7-8AM. The entire area wakes up to light showers.

Lunch time temperatures will range from the upper 30s in Worcester County to the low 50s in SE Mass.

Regardless of where you are, it’s going to be a nasty day. Downpours are likely late morning through sunset.

So expect periods of heavy rain for tailgating, showers for kickoff, and on and off light rain throughout the game.

This system will begin to move out in the evening with the wet weather ending between 7-8 PM.

It will also be windy throughout the day with peak wind gusts in the evening and overnight.