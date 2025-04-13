Unsettled weather is back in the forecast again Sunday as another low pressure system moves in from the ocean.

Showers are expected to develop late tonight and pick up through the morning hours Sunday.

Although some locations away from the coastline may not see much rain tomorrow, it’ll still be overcast and could feature fog at times.

There may be some wet snowflakes that mix in during the midday timeframe, but are not expected to stick.

Rain will gradually taper off from west to east into the afternoon, but still hug the coastline.

By the evening the showers become less numerous along the coastline as the storm moves farther out to sea.

Rainfall could be substantial, especially on Cape Cod. Although there may be some wet snow flakes that mix in, they’re not expected to accumulate.