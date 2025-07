Showers and storms return to the forecast Sunday as a weather system heads towards New England.

Rain will start as early as 7am in Worcester County, then gradually fill in for the rest of the area throughout the morning.

By afternoon the showers become more scattered, but rain chances remain until the evening.

In all about a tenth of an inch to almost an inch of rain is possible across the area.

Behind the rain Sunday, heat returns to the forecast Monday with highs around 90.