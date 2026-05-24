We have the early-spring trifecta today: rainy, windy and chilly. While temperatures have started out in the 50s for most, the numbers won’t really budge in the afternoon. We’ll be between 50-56 degrees midday, with easterly wind gusts in the teens and 20s. On top of that, we’ll, of course, be dealing with the rain.

Expect relatively persistent, light rain through the morning and early afternoon. We may have some pockets of heavy rain as well, especially for southeastern MA. Showers will be slightly more off-an-on late in the evening, but it’ll still be wet, misty and drizzly even when it’s not actively raining.

We’ll have a few drier hours in overnight, but a renewed round of showers in the morning– not ideal to start Memorial Day, but we’ll plan our way through the day.

Expect spotty showers between 6:30 and 8:00 AM for most– even some heavy rain for SE MA once again. Then, between 8:00 AM and roughly 2 PM, we’ll see a band of showers move through the Bay State, going west to east. The moral of the story here is, the further west you live, the sooner you’ll dry out.

If you’re headed to any Memorial Day parades that start before noon tomorrow, have some sort of rain gear with you! An umbrella, a poncho, a rain jacket… you get it. Just know that you’re likely to get a little wet.

That said, once this band has passed the afternoon will be nice for everyone! Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and we’ll even see a little sun before the sun sets. Actually, I think sunset tomorrow will be beautiful as the storm moves away to the east while the sun sets in the west.

For those who were hoping for summerlike temperatures… we’ll get them, just a little late. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm! We’ll be in the low 80s on Tuesday with partial sunshine. Wednesday will be partly sunny as well, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll also be keeping an eye on a few showers Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The end of the week is a bit unsettled. We’ll have a few isolated showers Thursday, Friday, and even Saturday. That said, all three days have more dry time than they do rain. All three days will also have relatively average high temperatures– mainly in the low 70s. Overall, not a bad stretch!