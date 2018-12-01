Soggy Sunday, Cold Next Week

7Weather- Rain moves in tonight and will continue into Sunday

It will be a soggy start to Sunday with periods of heavy rain. The widespread rain will likely end mid-day, but there will be lingering, spotty showers through the afternoon.

The steady rain will end by kickoff for the Patriots game but I would still take the rain gear as there could be a spotty shower during the game. During half time and after the game there will be areas of patchy fog and mist.

Most areas will get about 0.5″-1″ of rain.

Sunday will be rainy but mild as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs will be in the middle 50s on Monday but a cold front drops temperatures into the 30s by the end of the day.

We go into a chilly pattern Tuesday and beyond. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average through the rest of the week with temperatures possibly dropping into the upper 20s on Saturday.