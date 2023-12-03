Another storm system is set to move over the area Sunday, with a cold rain expected for most.

Rain will start falling along the South Coast, Cape, & Islands during the morning, while the rest of the area stays overcast.

By midday showers reach Boston and Worcester, moving north into the afternoon.

The showers taper off late day but fog will linger behind the storm into Sunday night.

Rainfall is expected to be about a half an inch or less.

Winds could gusts as high as 25mph but should remain less than 20mph for the majority of the time.

Behind the storm sunnier, but colder weather returns to the area.