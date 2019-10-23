Soggy to Sunny

Showers overnight extend into early this morning with locally heavier showers producing downpours and rumbles of thunder. Combine that with areas of fog this morning, and it’s certainly a slow go for the morning commute. Despite the soggy start, conditions improve rapidly mid to late morning from west to east with rain taper off across Worcester by 8am and by 9-10am across eastern Mass. Although, a few linger showers across the Cape are still possible around 10am. Once the rain stops, breaks of sun start to emerge, and it’ll be a much brighter afternoon as highs run in the mid 60s to near 70! The wind is busy later today, gusting 20-30mph from the west.

Tomorrow – Saturday look dry, aside from a couple overnight showers Friday night. The first half of the weekend is the pick of the weekend as wet weather looks to return for Sunday as the pattern appears to be a bit faster than what it looked like yesterday.