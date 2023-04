After having a nice spring day to wrap up the work week, a weather system now heading into New England will continue to bring in soggy weather for Sunday.

Showers and mist are expected most of the day, with a break in the steadier rain midday and early afternoon.

The heaviest rain moves in Sunday evening with a coastal low passing by.

In total, 1/2″ to as much as 3″ of rain is expected through early Monday morning.

The rain will also be accompanied by some wind, at times gusting over 20mph.