After a noisy Friday night, with showers and storms for most, soggy weather is expected to stick around as the cold front from last night stalls off the coast.

Although the weekend will not be a washout, there will be showers and mist around from time to time, and temperatures will stay in the 50s.

A few showers are likely this again late Saturday, but the best chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon into Monday morning as a coastal low pressure system approaches New England.