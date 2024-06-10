Once we shook off the morning/midday showers yesterday, we finished the weekend off on the solid side with returning sunshine to end the day as humidity stayed on the lower side.



Today, we pick up where we left off, and that’s with some sunshine and comfy air. We’ll start the day in the 50s and wrap the afternoon up with max temps in the mid to upper 70s. Morning sun will yield to some building midday/afternoon clouds, but any spot shower or few sprinkles that do show up, are few and far between. Pretty much a similar theme tomorrow.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer, near 80, then we’re near 85 Thursday and in the upper 80s Friday. By Friday, humidity does come back up, and that’ll also help fuel showers and storms that run along a cold front sometime Friday afternoon or evening.

The front looks to clear the coast early Saturday, with clouds breaking for some sun and an overall comfortable, mainly dry weekend settling back in.