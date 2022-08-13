That low humidity and comfy air in place has some staying power this weekend as both today and tomorrow turn out to be great summer days. Maybe a little goosebump action getting out of the water with the cooler, low humidity air in place, but still some solid pool/beach weather overall. Highs today run in the low to mid 70s at the coast, near 80 inland. Add about 5 degrees to get tomorrow’s highs. Temps will be coolest tonight, with lows in the 50s for many!



Low humidity lingers into Monday, then we’ll watch for the chance for some rain by mid-week next week. As an area of low pressure develops off the east coast, how close it gets will dictate whether we get some widespread rain or not around Wednesday. The pattern does look warmer again toward the end of the weekend and next weekend.



