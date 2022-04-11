After the weather was all over the place at times over the weekend, we start stable today. Despite a cool breeze around 20mph and temps starting in the 30s to near 40, a mild day is ahead for us with a very comfortable feel to the air. As the sunshine holds strong today, temps jump up into the low to mid 60s with winds diminishing. Great for the baseball and softball games and tee times this afternoon.





Clouds increase tonight with a few scattered showers overnight. Clouds and occasional showers run through tomorrow morning – Noon, then we clear out as sunshine comes back strong in the afternoon. As the sun breaks out temps jump into the mid to upper 60s.





A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. The challenge on Thursday is where a front sets up in New England, as it’s the dividing line between 75-80 degree weather to it’s west and 50-60 degrees weather to it’s east. Right now, I’m leaning on the cooler side of that front for most of us.





Friday – Easter Sunday looks pretty good overall. 60s and dry weather is in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Saturday night into early Easter Sunday morning features showers, then drying out by midday. It’ll be cooler Sunday, in the 50s. Sox are back in town too. Weather looks good for the home opener!