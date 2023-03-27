Sure, the wind was a bit gusty yesterday, but overall, it was a solid end to the weekend as temps jumped up in the 50s and lower 60s. With quite a bit of sunshine in place it certainly felt like early Spring.



Today, despite the chilly start, it’ll be another solid day overall as highs head for the mid 50s to near 60 and morning sun yields to increasing afternoon clouds. With the breeze being very light, it’s easy for the sea breeze to kick in and that will allow for a bit of a chill at the coast, where temps hover in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We’ll track some wet weather overnight tonight as showers move in from the west. It’ll be a cold rain with temps falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s and even some wet snow mixed in across the higher terrain. While I don’t expect much accumulations, slushy coating on non paved surfaces are possible across the hilly terrain of Worcester County.

Tomorrow looks damp and dreary with highs stuck in the lower to mid 40s. While we won’t see a lot of rain, we’ll catch patchy drizzle and spotty light showers through the day.

Wednesday looks better and brighter and Thursday looks bright too. Opening Day at Fenway looks good, but there will be a chilly breeze with highs only in the mid 40s.