Finally! Some sunshine breaking out and milder air moving in for the end of the long holiday weekend did provide some nice weather for the Memorial Day ceremonies, parades and cookouts. Temps even warmed up to near or above 70 for most spots away from the coast.



Today, we’ll step it up another notch and send temps close to 80 inland and just a bit cooler along the immediate coast. Sunshine wins out this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. With light winds and humidity still on the lower side, it’ll be a superb start to the shortened workweek.



Tomorrow, temps are pretty similar. More clouds mix in during the afternoon and eventually some showers move in tomorrow night.

Thursday is muggy and a bit unsettled with temps near 70 and dew points near 60. Humidity sticks around Friday too with just a few spotty showers.

Friday night into Saturday, another round of unsettled weather is likely, although at this point, how heavy the rain is and exact timing is TBD. That storm systems looks to pull away from us for the second half of the weekend, leaving Sunday dry, breezy and with lower humidity.