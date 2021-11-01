After a mild Halloween, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, we start off this Monday morning with temps still near 50, well above average for November 1st. With that said, a cool front does slide on through this morning, so this afternoon, won’t be as warm as yesterday. Highs today still reach the mid 50s to 60 as sunny to partly cloudy skies win out. The breeze does pick up a bit, gusting 20-25mph today, but overall, it’ll be a solid start to November.

More clouds move in tomorrow as highs hold in the low to mid 50s. Rainfall is limited, but a few late-day/evening hit or miss showers do move on through. Those showers are ahead of another cold front, which will deliver the coolest air of the season so far for the rest of the week.





Highs average near 50 Wednesday – Weekend with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Frost will likely be widespread in the burbs mid to late week each morning.





A storm will develop near the east coast by the weekend. Right now, it looks to be offshore, but we’ll keep an eye on it. If it’s closer, we’ll catch some rain. Tides are astronomically high, so with any storm not all that far off the coast, some splashover or minor coastal flooding is possible.

Clocks go back 1hour this Sunday. 4:30pm sunset then. Yikes!