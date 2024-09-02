A beauty of a Labor Day is in store weather-wise as the humidity starts to lower as a comfortable mild day awaits us. With highs running in the mid 70s to near 80 as dew points drop into the 40s, it’ll be a great finish to the long weekend for those cook-outs, tee times, pool plans, or pretty much anything you got going outside.

With very low humidity and clear skies tonight, temps tumble. Expect a lot of mid to upper 40s in the mix tomorrow morning to start the day. Overall, it’ll be a great September day with highs in the lower 70s and a ton of sun.

The workweek overall looks good with high pressure setting up shop. Mid to late week temps run upper 70s inland, low 70s coast. More clouds mix in with the sun on Friday with the next best chance of showers and storms arriving sometime next weekend as higher humidity also returns.