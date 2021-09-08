After another spectacular day yesterday, we’ll try to do it again today with highs once again rebounding into the low to mid 80s. Overall, it’ll be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday, a bit more humid, but also breezier as gusty southerly winds develop. Winds gust 25-30mph.





We’ll stay dry across the region through the afternoon, but that’ll change tonight as showers and storms move in from the west. Looks to be after the Sox game tonight before the rain gets going in Boston. As scattered downpours fall overnight, into tomorrow morning, plan on some slowdowns for the morning commute.

It’s not an all day rain tomorrow, but it’s an unsettled day with scattered downpours in and out. We’ll watch to see where these narrow bands of heavy rain set-up, dropping a quick 1-2″ at a time, prompting localized street/poor drainage area flooding. The map below shows how variable rain totals will be tomorrow. While it won’t be this exact placement for exact totals, it’s a good example of the general theme of the day with highly varied totals.



What fuels the downpours will be a front slicing into a humid air mass. That humidity lowers greatly behind the front Friday, allowing for another nice stretch of weather from Friday – Sunday.



Friday – Saturday… watch the rip current risk as well as high surf at the coast as Hurricane Larry sends highs seas our way.

