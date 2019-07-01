After a weekend of dodging storms, sunshine and low humidity is present this morning across southern New England and overall, the pattern favors some solid summer vacation weather this week. Today, will be the coolest, most comfortable day, but even with that said, it’s warm enough to hit the pool or the beach.

Tomorrow, the warmth turns up a notch as highs head for the mid to upper 80s. We’ll start with more clouds and perhaps a spot sprinkle/shower early, but much of the day is dry as afternoon sunshine returns. Wednesday and Thursday look dry as temps warm to near 90 inland by the 4th as beach temps hold closer to 80. Dew points run into the mid 60s by then, bringing back a muggy feel to the air. The higher humidity jumps up another notch Friday and Saturday as highs still hold near 90 away from the coast. Although an isolated storm across the interior is possible Friday, the best chance for scattered storms to be more prevalent across eastern New England, will arrive on Saturday afternoon.