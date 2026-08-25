Nice summer weather started to settle back in yesterday with dropping humidity and temps in the low to mid 80s. We had a nice breeze kick in too. While there were a few spotty showers, they were few and far between, allowing for a mainly bright day overall.



Today, we’ll be right back there in the low 80s with low humidity and quite a bit of sunshine. While a few isolated showers pop across the interior of New England, even there, much of the time is rain-free. Humidity stays in check with dew points in the 50s.

Tonight, it’s another comfy night with lows in the 50s for many.



Wednesday looks great too as highs head for the low 80s with a mainly sunny sky start to finish.

The humidity does go up Thursday into Friday with dew points in the 60s. An isolated shower is possible Thursday afternoon with a better chance for scattered showers/storm Thursday night into Friday as a cold front approaches and slides through.

The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable right now with highs in the low 80s.