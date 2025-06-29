Low clouds and fog burn off this morning yielding to sunshine and summer warmth as temps head up into the mid to upper 80s. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast, mid 70s to near 80 there.





Tomorrow, it’ll be very similar, just add a few degrees. That’ll push temps into the low 90s inland. It does look dry from start to finish.

Warmth sticks around Tuesday with sky high humidity as dew points run into the lower 70s. That’ll help fuel a few showers and storms late-day.



With that said, there’s not a lot of rain in the forecast the next 7 days as the next chance for a passing shower/storm isn’t until late Thursday. That’ll be with a front. On the other side of that front, the 4th of July forecast looks great right now, 80s and low humidity.