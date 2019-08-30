Solid Weekend Start Here… Dorian’s Latest

A solid finish to the day yesterday spills into this morning as low humidity and tons of sunshine kick off the day. Highs this afternoon reach the low to mid 80s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll watch a cool front drop in from the northwest late today, providing an isolated passing shower or two, mainly northwest of I-95. They won’t amount to much, so overall, it’s another great weather day.

That front does drop the humidity off overnight and by tomorrow, it’s a seasonably mild day with sunshine and low humidity. Highs run 75-80 degrees, allowing for a decent pool/beach day and and awesome night weather wise for a concert if you’re heading to Fenway for Zach Brown Band. Sunday is a bit cooler, mid 70s and Monday will feature some afternoon showers. Most showers Monday look to be northwest of Boston, so the Cape forecast should remain mainly dry.

The big concern in the tropics is Hurricane Dorian. Dorian as of 8am has winds sustained at 110mph. Dorian will likely continue to strengthen over the next couple of days, perhaps a category 4 as it passes the northern Bahamas and approaches the east coast of Florida. There’s still some question of where landfall will be as you can see below a wide range of a potential path in the cone from South Florida to just offshore the east coast. Aside for powerful winds and storm surge, another concern is going to be rain. With Dorian movement slowing down as it approaches Florida, a slow moving, landfall hurricane would provide a lot of rain over a couple days. Near and east of the path of the center of circulation, 10-20″ could fall. That’ll create widespread inland flooding issues too. While location to location impacts will be ultimately dictated by the track of the storm, many folks will be preparing through the weekend down there.



Locally, any rain/wind impact here wouldn’t be until late next week/weekend, if any impact at all. It’ll all depend of where and when it moves back off the east coast.

We’ll keep you posted!