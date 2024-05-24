Once the showers and storms cleared the coast by mid afternoon yesterday, the weather took a turn for the better as we had a solid finish to the day.



We pick up where we left off late yesterday, and that’s with sunshine and lowering humidity for most. Although there is some patchy fog across Southeast Mass, it won’t last long. The breeze does pick up today, gusting 20-30mph, strongest across northern Mass and NH. Highs head for the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be comfortably cool with lows in the low to mid 50s as breezes diminish overnight.

Tomorrow looks great with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Temps jump up to near 80 inland and run around 65-70 at the coast as a sea breeze does kick in.

A few spotty showers/storm are possible late overnight, into Sunday, but much of Sunday still looks rain-free. The humidity does increase again Sunday with dew points back into the 60s.

Memorial Day will have more clouds and a few spotty showers, but it’s not a washout. The rain chance does increase Monday night into early Tuesday with showers likely more widespread then with localized downpours possible.