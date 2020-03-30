Some Clearing Tuesday, Cool Weather Sticks Around

7Weather- We stay on the cooler side the next several days, especially at the coast, but at least there will be some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY:

The same two low pressure systems that gave us the gloomy weather the last two days are still around controlling the weather, but they finally move out of the area Tuesday afternoon.

The day starts gloomy with fog/mist, and it’s chilly in the mid 30s. It gradually starts to clear up around lunch time, and we begin to see a few peeks of sun. By 3-4 PM, most towns are partly sunny. Highs reach into the mid 40s inland, and close to 40 at the coast with an onshore breeze.

WEDNESDAY:

It doesn’t look like we will have a full day of sun Wednesday, but I think we’ll take any sun we can get. Most of the day has a mix of clouds and sun. The morning starts chilly in the mid 30s, and then it gets into the mid 40s by lunch time. Highs reach close to 50º inland, and close to 45º at the coast. It’s looking like a good day to let the kids play in the backyard.

THURSDAY:

The clouds come back. There might be some sun early, but most of the day is cloudy. Highs reach into the upper 40s before a round of showers move in. Expect scattered showers in the afternoon that continue into the overnight hours. It looks like we get 0.25-0.50″ of rain.