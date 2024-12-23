It’s been a chilly start to winter so far, and we’re expecting even more snow for Christmas Eve!

Overnight tonight into early Christmas Eve morning, temperatures will get down to the upper teens and low 20s. Near and past midnight, we could get some isolated flurries but the accumulating light snow will hold off until early Tuesday morning.

For central Massachusetts, the accumulating snow will start as early as 5-7 a.m. whereas for Boston it’ll hold off until mid morning. By noon the snow will be wrapped up. Most of us will only get a coating to an inch, so impacts will be minimal.

The rest of the day, the sun will slowly begin popping out and highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Eve night into early Christmas morning we’ll get down to the upper teens again. Highs will bounce back into the low to mid 30s. Skies will be dry and partly sunny, except on the Cape where they could get an isolated shower.

After that, we’ll be quiet and warming up. Thursday and Friday will be reaching the mid to upper 30s with bright skies. Saturday: partly sunny and seasonable in the upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudier and warmer in the low 40s. Monday will be into the 40s with a chance for rain and maybe even some mix showers.