While we stay mostly dry the next few days, Thursday into Friday we’ve got our next chances for desperately-needed rainfall.

Sunday will be one of those dry days. Skies will be sunny, winds a little bit breezy with pretty seasonable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. While the fire risk won’t be as high as Saturday, open burning is still not suggested due to the dry ground and vegetation.

Until we get a widespread, soaking rain we won’t be able to get rid of that fire weather risk. We need over 7 inches of rainfall to catch up for the autumn season.

Monday we could see maybe a spot sprinkle, but that obviously won’t do anything to touch on our drought situation. Most of the day will be similar to Sunday: bright, slightly breezy, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It’ll still be breezy.

Tuesday will be breezy, bright with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday an almost exact repeat but we ditch the wind.

Thursday is when we have the glimmer of hope for some rain. Nothing is set in stone, but it’s looking more and more likely that we’ll get some rain for a good portion of the day. Winds will be noticeably breezy with highs in the low 50s.

Some rain showers could linger into Friday, too. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We dry out Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.