A bit of mugginess moves in today as a gusty southwesterly breeze kicks into high gear, gusting 25-35mph this afternoon. It’ll be a hot one too, with temps approaching 90 near and north and west of Boston, and highs 75-80 near the south coast. Heading to the beach today? The gusty breezes this afternoon will kick up some sand. Make sure that beach umbrella is well anchored in the sand. Most of the day is dry at the coast, with some storms likely in southern Maine/NH Seacoast by 4-5pm, then later farther south.

While a large portion of the day is dry, we will track scattered storms this afternoon and early this evening. Any early afternoon (1-4pm) storm favors far northern Worcester County/Southern NH. For many of us, it’s the 4-10pm timeframe that we’ll watch for those scattered storms to become more widespread from northwest to southeast. A few storms could be locally strong to severe with damaging gusts the main concern. The highest risk for that is northwest of Boston, especially across western Mass, interior NH and VT.



Behind the storms, tomorrow is a hot, but nice summer day. Highs near 90 with localized sea breezes kicking in during the afternoon, but the wind won’t be as strong as today. Humidity is lower too, so it’s not all that humid for a hot summer day. Good beach/pool weather overall.

More scattered storms with higher humidity develop on Thursday with a just a few isolated pop-up showers left over on Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry as of now, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.